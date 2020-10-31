Rachel Mills 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—
Rachel Mills died peacefully at St. John's Hospital on October 29, after a sudden onset of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). Born in Chicago on August 25, 1939, Rachel Anne Keagle was the daughter of Foster Keagle, EdD and Virginia Wright Keagle. She attended schools at Princeton and Springfield and was salutatorian of her high school class, the first class to graduate from Ball township in 1957. Rachel attended Southern Illinois University and the University of Colorado before receiving her bachelor degree from MacMurray College in 1962, two weeks before her marriage in Annie Merner Chapel to States Attorney of Cass County, Richard Mills.
She taught girls physical education at Jonathan Turner Junior High School in Jacksonville before their first son, Jonathan K. Mills, was born in 1964, followed by their second son, Daniel Cass Mills, in 1967. During their years living in Virginia, IL, Rachel was very active in community affairs, having served on various town committees, was Den Mother for Cub Scouts, and sang in the church choir. She was also a substitute teacher for many years, and later in life was Social Director of a senior retirement center in Springfield before her retirement.
Rachel was very supportive of her husband's judicial career, and when Judge Mills was appointed to the United States District Court, they moved to Springfield where they have lived ever since. A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the local Garden and Art Clubs, she was an avid painter and award-winning gardener.
She is survived by her sons, Jon Mills, PsyD, PhD, of Ajax, Ontario (daughter-in-law, Nadine Gorsky), and Daniel Mills, JD, of Springfield; three granddaughters, McKensi Mills Patterson (husband to Evan), of Peterborough, Ontario, Chloe G. Mills, of Montreal, Quebec, and Ivy B. Mills of Ajax; as well as her great-grandson, Finn Mills Patterson.
Cremation rites will be accorded followed by a private memorial service and Celebration of Life arranged by the family. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to St. John's Hospital where she received wonderful care.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
