Ralph J. Pierce 1956 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Ralph J. Pierce, 63, of Auburn passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home.
He was born February 25, 1956 in Springfield, the son of John and Norma Carter Pierce, Sr.
Ralph married Barbie Stacy on November 24, 1976 and she preceded him in death on August 5, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother, John, Jr. and a son, John Olah III.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving are four children, Stephanie (Roger) Emery, Matthew Pierce and Jana (Draper Tucker); Barbara Olah; seventeen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Liz, Nora, Susan, Joyce, Ruth, Tim and Mark; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Visitation will be from 5pm till time of services at 6pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn.
Memorials may be made to Bramley Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019