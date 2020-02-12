The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Services
McCullough-Delaney & Butler Funeral Home
714 East Gibson Street
New Berlin, IL 62670
(217) 544-4646
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Berlin Christian Church
2580 S. Wake Rd.
New Berlin., IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Berlin Christian Church
2580 S. Wake Rd
New Berlin, IL
View Map
Ralph L. Tolliver


1930 - 2020
Ralph L. Tolliver Obituary
Ralph L. Tolliver 1930 - 2020
New Berlin, IL—Ralph L. Tolliver, 89, of New Berlin, IL, died at 4:48 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Ralph was born on April 11, 1930, in Virden, IL, the son of Lorris H. and Violet L. (Merry) Tolliver. He married Marilyn "Jean" Birdsell in 1951, in Rochester, IL.
Ralph retired from Bunn in 1995 where he served as an over the road driver for 43 years. He received a safe driving award for 1 million accident-free miles. After retirement, Ralph worked part-time at Farmers Grain Elevator in New Berlin. He was a member of Berlin Christian Church for 50 years where he served as an elder and deacon. He was also a member of Mason Divernon Lodge #1158 A.F. & A.M for more than 50 years. Ralph enjoyed taking various drives, woodworking, reading the Bible and Amish books, painting ceramics, and playing Skip-Bo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Lois Irene Jackson and Shirley Diane Spitzner; brother, George Tolliver; and sisters, Alberta Courtier and Ruby Behl.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn "Jean" Tolliver; daughter, Nancy Jean (husband, Dan) Martin of Springfield; grandchildren, Carson (wife, Jennifer) Lomax of Vail, AZ and Nathan (wife, Patty) Spitzner of Aurora, CO; siblings, Edith (husband, Rudolph) King and Lorris Tolliver; great-grandchild, Tyler Lomax; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Funeral Service: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Berlin Christian Church, 2580 S. Wake Rd., New Berlin. The funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Warren Brosi, officiating. Burial will follow at Waverly East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berlin Christian Church, 2580 S. Wake Rd., New Berlin, IL 62670.
The family of Ralph L. Tolliver is being served by Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
