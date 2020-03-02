|
Ralph S. Chambers, Jr. 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ralph S. Chambers, Jr., 83, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family who he loved and cherished. He was born June 6, 1936 in Springfield to Ralph S. and Albertina (Peterman) Chambers, Sr. He married Carolyn A. Bernahl on October 26, 1963 and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Cheryl (Brian) Wheatley of Sugar Grove, IL, Ralph S. (Jenny) Chambers III of Mechanicsburg, Michael F. (Tracey) Chambers of Athens and Mark Chambers of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Zachary, William, Kaleb, Delayne, Macey and Luke (Amanda) Chambers, Austin and Madelyn Wheatley, and Tricia (Richie) Ulery; three great-grandchildren, Katera, Garret and Grayce; one daughter-in-law, Pam Chambers of Jacksonville; one brother, John (Arlene) Chambers of Wesley Chapel, FL; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant daughter, Kirsten Rae Chambers; one son, Steven Chambers; two brothers, Richard and Robert Chambers; and one sister, Hilda Johnson.
Ralph was a graduate of Lanphier High School. He was a lifelong resident of Springfield where he worked in data processing for the State of Illinois CMS, retiring after 37 years of service. He was a lifelong and active member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he served on the church council, as well as an usher, reader, and communion assistant for over 40 years. He was also a Past Exalter Ruler of Elks Lodge #158, and a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge Central #71.
Ralph also served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years.
Visitation: 9-10:30 am, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Greg Busboom and Pastor Pam Mitcham officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020