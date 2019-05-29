|
|
Ralph Sloman 1929 - 2019
Ralph Mathers Sloman
Taylorville, IL—Ralph Mathers Sloman, 90, of Taylorville died Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home. Mr. Sloman was born March 22, 1929 in Springfield, the son of George and Jennie (Mathers) Sloman. After graduating from Morrisonville Community High School, Ralph attended Shurtluff College in Alton and then transferred to the University of Illinois where he earned a B.S. degree in Agriculture. He enlisted in the United States Air Force achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He married Eva Elizabeth (Beth) Monroe on July 9, 1954; she preceded him in death in 2011. To this union was born a daughter, Dawn Ilene Sloman, who tragically died in 1982 in an automobile accident.
Ralph enjoyed life as a farmer retiring after 39 years from the fields of Christian County. In 1985 he received the prestigious Prairie Farmer "Master Farmer" award.
For more than 50 years, he was a member of Zenobia Baptist Church and later continued to serve his Lord at Bethel Baptist Church. He was a King Township trustee and served on boards of Morrisonville School District, Morrisonville-Palmer Fire District, Lake Springfield Baptist Camp as well as over 40 years of service to University of Illinois Extension Council and was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Ralph loved being a part of his community, enjoyed mentoring and was faithful in his visitation of shut-ins.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews: Maude Higgins (Duane) of Matthews, NC; John Sloman (Rita) of Rockfield, KY; Rachel Broughton (Perry) of Pawnee, IL; Vicki McMillian (Joe) of Galloway Township, NJ; Carol Fontenot (Dave) of Sulphur, LA; Ray Pryne of Iowa Park, TX; one sister-in-law: Paula Pryne of Galloway Township, NJ; and
one very special "adopted daughter," Patty Taglioli, Taylorville, who cared for him like he was her father.
Mr. Sloman was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and daughter, brother and sister-in-law Wheeler and Catherine Sloman.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Robinson officiating. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Internment with full military honors will be at 2:30 p.m. at Morrisonville Cemetery. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 1919 N 1000 East Road, Taylorville 62568. Memories of Ralph or condolences to the family may be left online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 30 to May 31, 2019