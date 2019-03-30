|
|
Ralph Wayne Singer 1961 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ralph Wayne Singer, 57, of Springfield, died at 10:47 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Ralph was born on August 30, 1961 in Springfield the son of Roy Edward and Florence Evelyn Jasmon Singer.
Ralph was an avid reader, like watching movies and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Nancy Hoehn and Mary Sue Johnson; two brothers, Roy W. "Bill" Singer and David Eugene Singer.
He is survived by three daughters, Leanna (Gabe) Paine of Virginia Beach, VA, Christy Singer of Channahon, and Kelly Singer of Chicago; three grandchildren, Jordyn and Evan Piane and Joshua Moss; one granddaughter; one sister, Penny Cottengaim of Springfield; four brothers, John (Jean) Singer of NC, Larry (Betty) Singer of Whitehall, Stephen (Theresa) Singer of Springfield and Robert (Roxane) Singer of Athens; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home with Reverend Kevin Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019