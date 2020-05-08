|
|
Randall Lynn Austiff 1936 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Randall Lynn Austiff, 83, of Chatham, IL, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. He was born in Muddy in the Heartland Community of Morgan County, IL. He was the 4th child of Ralph and Nellie (Stillwell) Austiff. Randy married the love of his life Kay Whitlock on December 1, 1957, to begin their 62 year adventure together. They were joined by their children Phil (Debbie) Austiff, Tim (Mary Kay) Austiff, and Molly (Mike) Rikas. Randy's biggest source of pride was his grandchildren Alex, Cal, and Jenni Austiff, and Rachel (Tyler) Collico. He has a loving sister Dorothy Chute and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Emily, his parents, two brothers Norman and Harold Rex, and an infant sister Velma.
Randy established C&A Custom Kitchens in the early 70's which grew into a successful business. In their retirement, Randy and Kay enjoyed RV traveling, fishing, and winters in their Florida home. In later years, he created beautiful hand turned pens.
Randy was a kind and generous man who made the world a better place. He attended Chatham United Methodist Church where he freely volunteered his time and his woodworking skills. He proudly served in the US Army from 1954-56.
The family will gather for a service to honor him at the Bull-Austiff cemetery near his birth place.
Memorial contributions can be made through Staab to the Bull-Austiff cemetery for maintenance and upkeep or to Chatham United Methodist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 9 to May 10, 2020