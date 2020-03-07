|
|
Randie D. Rawlings 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Randie D. Rawlings, 64, of Springfield, died at 7:20 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on March 2, 1956 in Springfield, IL to Robert "Bob" and Louise (Hood) Rawlings and they preceded him in death.
Randie is survived by one daughter, Rachel (Bryce) Hammann of Carlinville, one son, Andrew Rawlings of Joliet; three grandsons: Gage, Gavin and Griffin Hammann; sister, Blinda Rawlings and brother, Mike Rawlings, both of Springfield; companion, Kathy Hunter of Chatham; one niece, Lori Lindsey (Eric) Smith; one nephew, Rob Lindsey; two great-nieces, Lauren and Sophia and one great-nephew, Xander.
Randie was a lifelong resident of Springfield. He loved going to work and over the years, he worked at Mid-Illinois Caliper, Contractors Lumber City and currently worked as an Outside Sales Representative at Landmark Automotive Group.
He was an avid golfer, playing in many different golf leagues and tournaments throughout his life. Randie enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycles, cars, and watching sports. He adored his three grandsons and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Memorial Gathering: 4-7 pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Memorial Service: 11 am, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Deacon Mick Palazzolo officiating.
The family will be gathering for a Celebration of Randie's Life at the Anchor Boat Club at Lake Springfield after the funeral service and all are invited to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
