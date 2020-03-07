Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randie Rawlings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randie D. Rawlings


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randie D. Rawlings Obituary
Randie D. Rawlings 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Randie D. Rawlings, 64, of Springfield, died at 7:20 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on March 2, 1956 in Springfield, IL to Robert "Bob" and Louise (Hood) Rawlings and they preceded him in death.
Randie is survived by one daughter, Rachel (Bryce) Hammann of Carlinville, one son, Andrew Rawlings of Joliet; three grandsons: Gage, Gavin and Griffin Hammann; sister, Blinda Rawlings and brother, Mike Rawlings, both of Springfield; companion, Kathy Hunter of Chatham; one niece, Lori Lindsey (Eric) Smith; one nephew, Rob Lindsey; two great-nieces, Lauren and Sophia and one great-nephew, Xander.
Randie was a lifelong resident of Springfield. He loved going to work and over the years, he worked at Mid-Illinois Caliper, Contractors Lumber City and currently worked as an Outside Sales Representative at Landmark Automotive Group.
He was an avid golfer, playing in many different golf leagues and tournaments throughout his life. Randie enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycles, cars, and watching sports. He adored his three grandsons and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Memorial Gathering: 4-7 pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Memorial Service: 11 am, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Deacon Mick Palazzolo officiating.
The family will be gathering for a Celebration of Randie's Life at the Anchor Boat Club at Lake Springfield after the funeral service and all are invited to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -