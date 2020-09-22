Randy Hughes 1965 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Randy Hughes 54, departed this life on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born December 2, 1965, the son of Leberta Hughes in Indianola, MS.
Viewing Services Friday September 25, 2020, 9:00am-11:00am at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.