1/1
Randy Hughes
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Hughes 1965 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Randy Hughes 54, departed this life on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born December 2, 1965, the son of Leberta Hughes in Indianola, MS.
Viewing Services Friday September 25, 2020, 9:00am-11:00am at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 19, 2020
Praying for family during this difficult time.
Carla Gool
Classmate
September 17, 2020
May you have a peaceful journey, Sending prayers of comfort to your mother and siblings.
Stacey Wallace and family
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved