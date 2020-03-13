|
Randy W. Pate 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Randy W. Pate, 63, of Springfield, died at 5:20 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Heritage Health.
Randy was born on August 21, 1956, in Lincoln, the son of William and Mary L. Campbell Pate. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son, Justin Pate (Joe McCurley) of Springfield; three sisters, Debbie Murphy, Becky Pate, and Sally (Jerry) Hampton, all of Springfield; one brother, Rodney (Linda) Pate of Springfield; four nieces; and one nephew.
Randy was a big man with a heart as big as he was. When he was younger, he worked the river as an engineer. Randy then became an entrepreneur and opened his own tow company, Pate Towing and TRP Auto Sales. He also had two bars, Good Times and Country Swing. Randy was known for his Elvis-like singing voice. He loved his dog, Regan. Randy was married three different times, but only had one real wife, Kim.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Riverton KC Hall, 335 S. 4th St., Riverton.
Donations may be given in Randy's memory to Tails to Remember, 3036 N. Peoria Rd., Springfield IL, 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020