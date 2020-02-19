Home

Ray L. Bynum

Ray L. Bynum Obituary
Ray L. Bynum 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ray L. Bynum, 96, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 10, 1924, to Raymond and Della (Bankson) Bynum.
He is survived by his children, Ray Bynum Jr., Diana Germann, Randy Bynum, Steve Bynum and Sharon Bynum; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
