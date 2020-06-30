Ray M. Thompson
Ray M. Thompson 1935 - 2020
Quincy, IL—Ray M. Thompson, 84, of Quincy, IL died June 27, 2020. Ray was born September 9, 1935 in Quincy IL, the son of Edith and Ray C. Thompson. Ray married Barbara Ann Koch, the love of his life, on May 4, 1957. They were happily married for over 60 years. Ray was employed by Central Illinois Public Service (CIPS), now Ameren. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; his parents, Edith and Ray C. Thompson; sister, Dorothy Kloker, and one grandson, Tobie Thompson. He is survived by five children: Theresa Wells (Gene) of Florence, SC; Michael Thompson (Melania) of O'Fallon, IL; Jean Shuler (Jack) of Columbia, IL; Lynn Dineen (Steve) of Little Rock, AR; and James Thompson (Michelle) of Quincy, IL; 14 grandchildren: Holly North (Matthew); Paul Wells (Maria); Corrine Thompson; Janna Bona (Christopher); Gwynne Killen (Damien); Samantha Shuler; Monica Shuler; Allison Shuler; Kyle Dineen (Autumn Wilder); Sean Dineen (Keedy Harrison); Brett Dineen; Zachary Thompson; Chad Thompson; Mandy Thompson; and seven great grandchildren: Stella North; Elliot North; Thomas Wells; Henry Wells; Liam Bona; Rylin Killen; and Rainey Killen.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. The mass will also be streamed on the St. Anthony of Padua Facebook page. Interment in Calvary Cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post #37 and the U.S. Army Honors Detail. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or to the Illinois State Knights of Columbus Newman Apostolate Fund. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
