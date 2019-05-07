Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Rochester, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Church
Rochester, IL
Raymond Allen Rowden


Raymond Allen Rowden Obituary
Raymond Allen Rowden 1939 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Raymond Allen Rowden, 79, of Springfield, passed away at 3:10 pm Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home. He was born December 2, 1939 to James Dale Rowden and Carol (Hughes) Rowden and they preceded him in death. He married Elizabeth "Betty" L. Gallina on October 15, 1960.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, three children: Raymond "Todd" (LaDonna) Rowden of Sherman, Michael Dale (significant other, Stacy Manion) of Springfield, and Christopher Allen (Laura) of Chatham, and seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Caitlin, Mackenzie, Sean, Mariah, Elizabeth, and Haylie Rowden.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Raymond graduated from Franklin High School in 1959, went on to Springfield Barber College, and opened a barber shop in Loami, IL. While raising his family Raymond held various positions as an insurance salesman, bread deliveryman, meat cutter, and truck driver (P.H. Broughton and Sangamon County). He changed career paths and went to work for the Secretary of State. Raymond pursued and obtained a certificate from Lincoln Land Community College in the Power Plant Maintenance Technology Program, after which he was promoted to Stationary Engineer. He retired from the Secretary of State in 2002.
He was also very involved in his community. Raymond was elected Alderman for the City of Springfield, serving from 1991 to 1999. He later served on the Springfield Civil Service Commission from 2007 to 2019. In addition to local politics, Raymond was a member of several car clubs (Route 66 Cruisers, Vintage Times, and Hudson Essex Terraplane Club), Boy Scouts of America, Knights of Columbus, St. Paul's Lodge #500, Illinois Right to Life, and Illinois State Rifle Association. He was also a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Rochester.
Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: Visitation at 10:00 a.m., followed by a mass at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Jude Church in Rochester with Rev. Brian Alford officiating. Burial will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League, , or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2019
