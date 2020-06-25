Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Raymond's life story with friends and family

Share Raymond's life story with friends and family

Raymond Leo Cunningham

Springfield, IL - Raymond Leo Cunningham, 86, died at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Please see Saturday's SJ-R for full obituary. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. 217-544-4646



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store