Raymond Leo Cunningham
1934 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Raymond Leo Cunningham, 86, of Springfield, died at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Raymond was born on January 5, 1934 in Easton, IL, the son of Raymond J. and Minnie G. Vaughn Cunningham.
Raymond graduated from Easton High School and St. Ambrose College. He worked as a Research Chemist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Peoria for 40 years. A resident of Peoria for most of his life, he lived in Springfield the last five years. Raymond was a member of the Knights of Columbus #364 and Bishop Griffin Assembly #201, was an active member of the National Association of Retired Federal Workers (NARF) and served as past president. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a member of Christ the King Church in Springfield. Raymond also loved reading and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Marlene (husband, Richard) Zimmerman of Springfield; and a niece, Penny (husband, Chris) Zimmerman-Wills of Pleasant Plains.
Private family ceremonies will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, IL 62704 or a charity of the donor's choice.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
