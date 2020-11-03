Raymond W. Traeger 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Raymond W. Traeger, 97 of Springfield, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1923 in LaSalle, IL, to Albert and Alma Holtz Traeger. He married Helen Mae Parks on July 5, 1952 and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Karen (Brad) Reside of Hendersonville, TN and Laurie Traeger of Phoenix, AZ; one son, Kevin (Barb) Traeger of Williamsville; five grandchildren, Alison (Ryan) Thompson, Andrea (Ryan) Haycraft, Eric (Susan Lester) Reside, Matthew (Amanda) Traeger and Kyle (Staci Buster) Traeger; eight great grandchildren, Jake, Kherington and Lucas Thompson, Grayson Haycraft, Eliza and Audrey Reside and Maddie and Grace Traeger and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Alma, Shirley and Evelyne and four brothers, Otto, Charles, Ralph and Albert.
He was a resident of Springfield for most of his life and worked for Sangamo Electric as an Inventory Control Manager for thirty-eight years and also worked for Novenco for five years.
Raymond was a US Army veteran serving during WWII from January 27, 1943 to December 2, 1945.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
He loved tending his garden and spending time with his family, who were very dear to him.
Visitation: 10 – 11 am Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Greg Busboom and Pastor Pam Mitcham officiating. Twenty-five may be in attendance at church.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery where Military Honors will be conducted by the US Army.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
