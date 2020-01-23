Home

Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
Reba A. Kozelka


1936 - 2020
Reba A. Kozelka Obituary
Reba A. Kozelka 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Reba A. Kozelka, 83, of Springfield, met Our Savior Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Reba was born on March 30, 1936 in Loami, the daughter of Virgil and Gladys (Tibby) Stanton. She married David Kozelka on June 9, 1956 in Loami.
Reba was a member of Lakeside Christian Church. She volunteered at the church as well as Lake Springfield Christian Assembly and Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Reba is preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Jefferson Stanton.
She is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Deirdre (John) Springer and Marla (Lee) Kim; grandchildren, Merai and Zachary Springer and Alexander Kim; two brothers, Harold (Goldie) Stanton and Richard (Barb) Stanton; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastors Jon Morisette and Jay Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
