Reba Mae (Williams) Woodsides
Staunton, IL - Reba Mae (Williams) Woodsides, 83, passed on Friday, June 26, 2020 at residence. Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.