Rebecca "Becky" Eileen Shepherdson 1961 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rebecca "Becky" Eileen Shepherdson, 59, of Springfield, died at 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Becky was born on January 17, 1961 in Springfield, the daughter of Harold T. and Carol J. Churchill Shepherdson.
Becky was a 1979 graduate of Riverton High School. She worked at Jubelt's Bakery, was a cashier for Shop'N Save, and a personal healthcare assistant. She loved to sew, garden, shop, and read.
She was preceded in death by her son, Zachary T. Shepherdson-Barrington; her parents; and one brother, Mark Shepherdson.
She is survived by her siblings, David M. Shepherdson of Newburgh, IN and John P. Shepherdson of Springfield; aunts, Leanna Hughes of Newburgh, IN and Ann Ebers of Springfield,IL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Memorial Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Memorial Ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or the American Cancer Society
, 675 East Linton Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.