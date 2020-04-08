Home

Regina Burris


1928 - 2020
Regina Burris Obituary
Regina Burris 1928 - 2020
Granite City, IL—Regina M. Burris, 92, of Granite City, IL passed away on April 8, 2020 at in Belleville. She was born March 28, 1928 in East St. Louis. She married Douglas I. Burris on November 24, 1951 in St. Louis and he passed away on November 14, 2007. She retired as a secretary from the State of Illinois. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Louis and attended St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. She was a member of Gateway Silent Seniors, enjoyed her days of shopping and watching sports. She was a lifelong avid Chicago Cubs fan and had a love for all animals and cherished her cats. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. Regina is survived by daughters, Diana L. (Dusty Richardson) Burris of Collinsville and Carol A. (Stephen) Jungers of Granite City; grandchildren, Brittany A. (Dan) Campbell and Ashley N. Wallace; great grandchildren, Adia Frazer, Cameron Compton and Rory Campbell; other family and friends. Regina deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this uncertain time a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Memorials may be made to support your local animal shelter and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
