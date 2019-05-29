|
Reginald Anthony "Reggie" Swope 1987 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Reginald Anthony "Reggie" Swope, 32, departed this life May 26, 2019, in Springfield, IL.
Reggie was born January 31, 1987, in Peoria, IL, the son of Patricia Swope. He graduated from Lanphier High School and studied trades at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, IL.
Funeral services: Saturday June 1, 2019, The Pentecostal Of Springfield, 600 West Monroe Street, Springfield,IL 62704.
Pastor Aaron Harrod officiating. Horse & Carriage Ride, 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Visitation:10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Service: 11:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 302 East Miller Street, Bloomington, IL 61701.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 30 to May 31, 2019