Rena Bressan Shaudis

Rena Bressan Shaudis Obituary
Rena Bressan Shaudis 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Rena Bressan Shaudis, 92, of Springfield, died at 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Villa Health Care East.
Rena was born on July 23, 1926 in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph and Etalia Nichele Bressan. She married John Shaudis in 1962; he preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Brown's Business College and retired from Horace Mann. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Parish.
Rena was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Sheehan; and brothers, John, Norbert, Americo, Joseph and Reno Bressan.
She is survived by a loving family of nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Dora Findley.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini, 1020 N. Milton Ave., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Kevin Mann, S.J.C., celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Rena's family would like to express their deep gratitude for the care and comfort provided to her by the staff of Villa Healthcare West and East over the last few years.
The family of Rena Shaudis is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 30 to May 31, 2019
