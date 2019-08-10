Home

Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL
Renee' A. Frederick


1958 - 2019
Renee' A. Frederick Obituary
Renee' A. Frederick 1958 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Renee' A. Frederick, 61 of Springfield, died at 6:17 pm, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born February 23, 1958 in Springfield, IL to Glenn C. and Gertrude M. (Laborde) Frederick.
Survivors include two daughters, Nicolle (J.R.) Lounsberry-Morris and Danielle (Dustin) Lounsberry-Winter both of Belleville; two grandsons, Mason & Carson Morris; three siblings, Glenda Anderson of Jacksonville, Glenn (Nancy) Frederick of Cape Coral, FL and Randy (Kelly) Frederick of Springfield; one sister-in-law, Diane Frederick of Springfield and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Lindsay M. Parrish; two sisters, Jean Garecht and Joan Rapps and one brother, Russ Frederick.
Renee' was a member of Capital Baptist Church. She was a former member of Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 10302. She enjoyed crafting, baking, cooking and was a volunteer at Kumler Outreach Ministries.
Memorial Gathering: 4-7 pm Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield.
Memorial Service: 7 pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, with Pastor Martin Montgomery officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kumler Outreach Ministries.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
