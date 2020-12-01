Renee Housel 1928 - 2020Rochester, IL—Renee M. Housel, 92, of Rochester, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Home in Springfield.Renee was born in Springfield, IL, to George and Mary (Vironda) Fassero on January 4, 1928. She married Richard C. Housel on April 26, 1952 in Springfield. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2001.She was also preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter and son Trevor Collins. She is survived by her son Dean Frederick.A graduate of MacMurray College (B.A.) And Sangamon State University (M.A.) Renee was employed by the Illinois National Insurance Co. in Springfield and by the Rochester School system in Rochester, where she and Richard moved in 1957.Renee was a longtime member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church where she and Richard were married. She was a member of Alpha Chapter of ADK Teacher Sorority, Past President of Chapter HU of P.E.O, a senior member of the Rochester Fortnightly Book Club, member of the Jane Austin Society of Bath North America and Great Britain, The Cardinal Guild of Rug Hooking, Foundation Charter member of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, founding member and volunteer of the Rochester Historical Preservation Society, and volunteer at the Illinois Presbyterian Home.Renee was a regular contributor to many charities as a pet lover, several involved animals.Renee's son, Dean, good friends, and the love of her many pets sustained her through several illnessesCremation was accorded by Park Funeral Homes 200 East Main Street in Rochester, IL. 62563.Private graveside services for family and close friends will be at a later date.In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to The Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL. 62702