Retired Brigadier General Harold "Hal" E. Keistler 1946 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Retired Brigadier General Harold "Hal" E. Keistler, 72, of Springfield, died at 4:42 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Hal was born on December 3, 1946, in Peoria, the son of Herman and Nelda Hults Keistler. He married Maida Lynn Quick on November 20, 1965; she preceded him in death on June 4, 2000. He then married Janet Louise Baugh on June 26, 2004, in Springfield.

Hal graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in Music Education in 1968. He then graduated from Squadron Officer School in 1974, Air Command and Staff College in 1978, and Air War College in 1987. Retired Brigadier General Keistler's 37 years of military service included service in the Air Force and Illinois Air National Guard. He proudly served in the Vietnam War and commanded troops during Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served as Wing Commander of the 126th Air Refueling Wing for 13 years, retiring as Assistant Adjutant General of the Illinois Air National Guard in 2006. Hal was a member of Southern View Chapel and loved snow and water skiing, guns, and DIY projects. He was a man of many interests and talents and was a lifelong learner and teacher.

Hal is survived by his wife, Janet Keistler of Springfield; son, Ken (Jessica) Keistler of Carpentersville; daughters, Dr. Lana (Dave) Schmidt of Altamont and Jana (Mark) Wons of Plainfield; three step-daughters, Jennifer Curtis of Peoria, Kristin (Matt) Armitage of Athens, and Julie Nelson of O'Fallon; grandchildren, Allison and Grant Schmidt, Madelynn and Malorie Wons, Lincoln and Marielle Keistler, Peyton and Henry Armitage, and Cameron and Chloe White; siblings, Wanda (Jim) Richardson and Donna Feather; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Southern View Chapel, 4500 S. 2nd Street, Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Southern View Chapel with Dr. Gary E. Gilley officiating.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors by the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern View Chapel, 4500 S. 2nd Street, Springfield, IL 62703 or , PO Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675.

The family of Harold "Hal" E. Keistler is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019