|
|
Rhonda D. (Scritchfield) Emery 1954 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—Rhonda D. Emery, 64, of Carlinville, IL passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home. She was born May 30, 1954 in Springfield, IL to Wm. H. and Frances E. (Visser) Scritchfield. Rhonda married Lynn Emery, September 9, 1977 in Farmersville, IL.
She was a graduate of Raymond High School and she was employed by Hawkeye Insurance, the State of Illinois, and she was the proprietor of The Door Mouse. Rhonda enjoyed traveling, tending her flowers, and caring for her furry friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, niece, Melanie Jordan, and great nephew, Korey Jordan. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Emery of Carlinville, IL, sisters, Mary Ann (Alex) Jordan of Divernon, IL, Carol (Jim) Jirousek McRoy of Farmersville, IL, and several nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, plus a great great nephew.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4-7pm at Heinz Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10am at Heinz Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Bethel Ridge Cemetery in Atwater, IL.
Memorials may go to Adopt-A-Pet or the for Ovarian Cancer.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019