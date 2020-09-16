Rhonda "Ronnie" T. Beck 1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rhonda "Ronnie" T. Beck, 65, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on November 20, 1954 in Salmon, ID to Delmer F. and Carol Jean (Black) Beck.
Rhonda is survived by her best friend and partner in life, Terrie Irving; daughter and son in law, Summer and Matthew Griffith; adopted son, Seth Irving; two grandchildren, Charles and Magdalene Griffith; brother, Von (Kim) Beck, and several cousins.
Preceding her in death are her parents and sister, Jamie Beck.
Ronnie was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, her beloved church community at the Vineyard Christian Church, and her weekly poker group. She was kind hearted, generous to a fault, and could make a friend of any stranger and often did. Ronnie was a devoted Christian and met the challenges of life with her faith, sense of humor and positive outlook. Her presence and example will be greatly missed and long remembered.
Family will be hosting an outdoor Celebration of Ronnie's Life at 12:00 pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Vineyard Christian Church, following a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to: Reconciliation Services (website: RS3101.org
), a favorite organization of Ronnie's which serves the most vulnerable; or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
CDC Protocol shall be followed, requiring masks for all guests.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com