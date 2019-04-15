|
|
Richard A. Dolack Sr. 1940 - 2019
Greenwood, IN—Richard A. Dolack Sr. passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood, Indiana. A Second visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 South Meridian St, Greenwood, IN 46143. Mass will begin at 11 A.M. For a full obituary and to leave an online condolence please visit www.wilsonstpierre.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019