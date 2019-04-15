Home

Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 S. Meridian St.
Greenwood, IN
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 S. Meridian St.
Greenwood, IN
Richard A. Dolack Sr.


Richard A. Dolack Sr. Obituary
Richard A. Dolack Sr. 1940 - 2019
Greenwood, IN—Richard A. Dolack Sr. passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood, Indiana. A Second visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 South Meridian St, Greenwood, IN 46143. Mass will begin at 11 A.M. For a full obituary and to leave an online condolence please visit www.wilsonstpierre.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
