Richard A. Horrighs 1954 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Richard A. Horrighs, 64, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Rick was born in Springfield on August 30, 1954 the son of Robert and Dorothy (Merritt) Horrighs.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR and NHRA drag racing, playing spades, and drinking beer and smoking cigarettes in his garage.
Rick was also very proud the work he learned from his cousin Mike Neville in dry-walling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Rick is survived by his two children, Heather Horrighs and Matthew Taylor; siblings, Carol Mitchell (husband Tom), Cindy Yaris (husband, Andy), Robert Horrighs Jr. (wife, Tyonya), and Tammy Shrock (husband Kenneth); as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 4 to June 5, 2019