Richard B. Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard B. Davis
Springfield, IL - Richard B. Davis, 68, of Springfield, passed away at 11:47 am Monday, June 15, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West 217-544-5424 www.bischfuneralhomewest.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
2175445424
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved