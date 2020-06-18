Richard B. "Rick" Davis 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Rick Davis, 68, of Springfield, died on June 15, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Rick was born on September 22, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Lorraine Davis. He attended Catholic schools in Chicago before receiving his journalism degree from Northern Illinois University. Rick met his future wife Gloria Zienty in 1967. They were married in Chicago in 1972. Rick and Gloria were blessed with two lovely daughters: Carrie, who was born in 1973, and Kelly, who was born in 1974. Upon graduation from NIU, Rick went to work as a reporter at the Kankakee Daily Journal, where he worked until February of 1979. Rick always considered his time at the Journal to be his favorite job. In February of 1979, Rick was hired as Assistant Press Secretary to Illinois Senate President Philip J. Rock. He and Gloria moved to Springfield and lived there until his passing. In 1986, Rick went to work for Illinois Comptroller Roland Burris. In 1990, he worked on the campaign for Secretary of State for State Treasurer Jerome Cosentino. He then went to work for Comptroller Dawn Clark Netsch. In 1994, Rick wrote a widely acclaimed campaign commercial featuring Netsch playing pool during her campaign for Governor of Illinois. The commercial was regarded as the key to Netsch winning her primary election. In January of 1995, Rick started his own media consulting company. In 1998, Rick was a key advisor on the successful campaign of Jesse White for Secretary of State. He continued working for Secretary White until Rick's passing. Rick visited thousands of Illinois schools overseeing the Toby Tire school bus safety program for Secretary White.
Rick wrote two highly praised books: When Glory is Just as Whisper, the biography of Chicago Bulls basketball legend Bob Love; and They Call Heroes Mister, the biography of Secretary of State Jesse White.
Rick was an avid runner who completed five different marathons. He was a successful golfer who regularly broke 80. Rick loved his favorite Chicago sports teams, most notably the Chicago White Sox. Two of the greatest days of his life were when the Sox won the American League pennant in 1959, on his 8th birthday, and the 2005 World Series.
Rick and Gloria were fortunate enough to travel to some of the most beautiful and historic cities in Europe, including London, Rome, Paris, Budapest, Vienna, Prague, Krakow, and Warsaw, where they celebrated their Polish heritage.
In 2015 Rick and Gloria purchased a condominium in Bonita Springs, Florida, and they spent a good portion of each year there socializing with fellow retirees from the Springfield area. Florida was truly Rick's happy place, and they also enjoyed hosting their children and grandchildren there.
Rick and Gloria enjoyed watching their grandchildren compete in various sports, including baseball, softball, and tennis. He was particularly proud that during the spring of 2020, he got to see his granddaughter Kira play college softball near their Florida home.
Rick is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Gloria; his daughters Carrie (husband Steve Tisckos) and Kelly Davis; his grandchildren Joe and Olivia Tisckos and Veronica and Kira Brown; his sister Alison (Tom) Bercik; brother Dirck (Debbie) Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister DruAnne Davis, best friend and fellow prankster Bruce J. Gill; and his faithful canine companions Barney and Ozzie.
A memorial visitation, hosted by the Davis family will be held at the Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. Springfield, IL, Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12:30 pm until 3:00 pm. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed requiring facemask worn by visitors and allowing 10 guest in the funeral home at a time.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League of Springfield 1001 Taintor Rd. Springfield, IL 62702 and the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida 3760 Fowler Rd. Ft. Myers, FL. 33901 Rick also encourages all eligible voters to vote on November 3, 2020.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.