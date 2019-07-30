|
|
Richard Brantley Plain 1925 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Richard Brantley Plain, 93, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, at Concordia Village in Springfield.
Rich was born November 27, 1925, in Springfield to H.U. "Pete" and Nova Brantley Plain. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1944 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He attended the University of Illinois, was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering.
Rich married Mary Evelyn "M.E." Smith of Springfield in June of 1948. For 38 years, Rich made his mark in numerous departments at Illinois Bell until his retirement in 1987. Rich and M.E. then moved to Ventura, California to open up a La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery which they ran for 10 years. M.E. passed away in Ventura in 2009 and Rich returned to Springfield in 2015.
Rich was strongly active in his church, was a member of the American Business Club, served on the Board of Directors of Goodwill of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, and spent 7 years as Tournament Director for the Golden Oaks Invitational supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Ventura.
Rich is survived by his daughter, Deborah Plain Bunn; daughter-in-law, Marlene Plain; 5 grandchildren, Christopher (Temple), Mikhael, Timothy (Miki), Genevieve, and Nathaniel; brother, Henry Albert "Alby" Plain; and close friend, Jennie Lou Whisnant. Rich was preceded in death by his parents and son, Richard B Plain II.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Concordia Village for their loving care and compassion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Concordia Village Scholarship Fund or Benevolent Care Endowment, 4101 W. Iles Ave., Springfield, IL 62711.
A private burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Chaplain Jeff Harter officiating. Military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
The family of Richard Brantley Plain is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019