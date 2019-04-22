|
Richard C. "Dick" Trost 1918 - 2019
Burlington, IA—Richard C. "Dick" Trost, 100, of Burlington, IA, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on September 7, 1918 in Tovey, IL, the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Miller) Trost. He married Flossie D. Richards in Taylorville, IL and she preceded him in death in 1985.
Dick served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during the WWII from 1940 – 1945 in air reconnaissance in the Philippines and Borneo as a member of a B-24 crew. He earned two Bronze Stars. He was a master mechanic for Fiat-Allis in Springfield, was a member or the Edinburg, IL Masonic Lodge and the Blueville Lodge #647 AF&AM. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, photography, and bicycling and was a volunteer at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for over 25 years.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Jean Argo of Springfield, and Jan (Gary) Szymula of Burlington, IA; 3 grandchildren, Shellie (Erik) Ring of Salt Lake City, UT, Alan (Kelley) Argo of Springfield, and Chris Szymula of Davenport, IA; and 4 great-grandchildren, Piper Ring, Bea Ring, Cooper Argo, and Camden Argo.
Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter Jane Schmidtgall; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, Springfield. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville, IL.
Memorials may be made to the or to the A.P.L. (Animal Protective League).
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019