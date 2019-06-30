|
Richard D. "Dick" Martinie 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Richard D. "Dick" Martinie, 91, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center with his family by his side.
He was born on January 26, 1928 in Lincoln, IL, the son of the late William Belmore and Emma Albertha (Musick) Martinie. He married Marian E. Cook on September 25, 1947 in Lincoln, IL and she preceded him in death on December 21, 1994.
Dick was the youngest of 10 children. Due to his father's passing and his mother's poor health, Dick was placed in the Oddfellows (IOOF) Children's Home in Lincoln at the age of 6. He and one brother lived there until graduating from Lincoln High School. Dick always had fond memories of his time in the home. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Hugh Purvis Destroyer at the culmination of WWII. In this capacity, he visited many countries in Europe as the war was ending. Having married his high school sweetheart, Dick moved to Springfield and subsequently became employed by the Illinois National Guard where he rose through the enlisted ranks to become Command Sargent Major. He eventually retired as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW3) in the Adjutant General Office in Springfield, Il.
Throughout his life he focused on service to his God, family, community and country. He was a church member at West Side Christian Church for almost 60 years. He served as church elder, bookkeeper for Christian Elementary School, PTA President, Cub Scout Leader, and many other roles. Throughout the decades he was a dedicated member of various choirs and the Beau Knots Adult Bible Fellowship Group. He was known for taking new WSCC staff members out to lunch. He and Marian housed many of the music interns in their home.
Dick was a great husband, father and friend. Many, related or not, called him Pop.
All know him as the world's most die-hard Cub Fan that ever lived (since 1934 when his brother told him they were Cub Fans). It was a highlight in 2016 seeing the Cub's win the World Series.
He is survived by his 4 children, Dan (Deb) Martinie of Normal, IL, Ginger (Dave) Eichmann of Sleepy Hollow, IL, Mark (Chris) Martinie of Springfield, and Phil (Melissa) Martinie of Springfield; Grandchildren, Ryan (Annie) Martinie, Rebecca (Jason) Spradlin, Kathryn (Ben) Taylor, Cy (Erin) McMains, Robert McMains, Melissa Stuedemann, Kristin (Luke) Reardon, Taylor Salazar, Allison (Jeremy) Helfrich, Martin (Ashley) Eichmann, Kristen (Luke) MacDonald, Meghan (Adam Dust) Martinie, Alexa (Eliot Clay) Martinie, Hayley Martinie, Emily (Julius Karmazinas) Martinie, Drew Schlueter, Aaron (Kelly) Schlueter, Nicole (Wade) Blakeman, Grady (Sauni) Martinie; 32 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Marlene Ely and June Phegley; and numerous loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Besides his parents and his wife Marian, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, Springfield. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at West Side Christian Church, 2850 Cider Mill Ln, Springfield, IL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 12 Noon at West Side Christian Church. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.
Memorials may be made to West Side Christian Church, 2850 Cider Mill Ln, Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 1 to July 2, 2019