Richard D. Patterson 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Richard D. Patterson, age 85, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence.
Richard was born on June 16, 1934 in Illiopolis, IL the son of Schylor W. and Lorene C. Wyland-Patterson.
He is survived by his wife Marie; three sons, Mike (Bonnie) Patterson; Greg Patterson, Todd (Tammy) Patterson; one daughter, Theresa (fiancé Terry Kalb); five grandchildren, Stephen Fowler, Lindsay (Josh) Townsend, Griffin (fiancé Jessica) Patterson, Logan Patterson and Lathan Patterson; and two great – granddaughters.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eugene Patterson.
He worked for the United Parcel Service for 34 years.
Richard also served in the Air Force for 4 years.
Richard enjoyed traveling, fishing, bowling, watching birds and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Visitation for Richard will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the Sherman United Methodist Church. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at the Sherman United Methodist Church.
Memorials can be made to the Sherman United Methodist Church.
Pastor Jon Carell will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Patterson family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 27 to July 28, 2019