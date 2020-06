Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Edward Nuss, Sr.

Loami, IL - Richard Edward Nuss, Sr. , 82, died at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin. 217-488-3535



