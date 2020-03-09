|
Richard Edwin Hutton 1928 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Rich, lovingly known as "Grandpa" to everyone, passed away at Blake Medical Center near Anna Maria Island, Florida on March 5. Dad will be missed by his daughters Brenda Vogen (husband Richard), and Regina Santarelli (husband Jim). He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Elizabeth Hutton, wife Delores Hutton, and daughter Rhonda. The blessings in his life were many including grandchildren, Kyle Lyons (Kathy), Peter Vogen, Nicholas Santarelli (Kelly), Erin Adair (Sean), Rachel Putnam (Danny), Gina Santarelli (fiancé Ty), and Anika Vogen. Rich also had 7 great-grandchild with one on the way. Dad was a Korean War veteran and participated in the honor flight with his son in law, Jim. It was very moving for him. Richard was Baptized into the Lutheran faith. He was a gifted artist and loved his motorcycle, his cherry red Mustang, and a good episode of American Pickers. He loved to travel and never said no to a new adventure. He also had a favorite feline, Miss Kitty, which gave him much comfort. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. We love you forever, Grandpa Hutton.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020