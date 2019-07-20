Richard F. "Dick" Murawski 1937 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Richard F. "Dick" Murawski, 82, of Springfield, died at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Dick was born January 29, 1937 in Rockford, IL, the son of Marion and Helen Zielinski Murawski. He married Patricia Delaney on October 10, 1959 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springfield.

Dick graduated from Lemont High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from DePaul University and continued his education at Sangamon State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a midshipman on submarines. Dick was a teacher at Griffin High School where he coached the baseball team and led them to their 1964 State Championship. He later worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections as a Correctional Academy Trainer. Dick was inducted into the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame in 1994 along with his 1964 baseball team. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard "Richie" F. Murawski, Jr. of Springfield; and brother, Eugene Murawski.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Murawski of Springfield; one son, Robert Murawski, Sr. of Springfield; three daughters, Mary (Brad) Stanhouse of Tampa, FL, Susan Murawski of Springfield, and Barbara Lowe of Springfield; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Kenneth Delaney of Lincoln, IL; sister-in-law, Nancy Prytherch; and many nieces, nephews and cousin, Connie Roux of Savoy, IL.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. The Memorial Gathering will begin with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2119 N. 20th St., Springfield with Rev. Clinton Honkomp, celebrant.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart-Griffin Sports or Music programs, 1200 W. Washington Street, Springfield, Illinois 62704.

Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 21 to July 22, 2019