Richard F. Rabideau 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Richard F. Rabideau, 87, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Regency Care Center.
He was born May 29, 1932, to Harry E. and Irene M. (Fisher) Rabideau. He married Dixie Norman in 1967 in Davenport, Iowa. He was preceded in death by sons, Timothy Rabideau and Gary Norman; brother, Roland Rabideau; and sisters, Shirley Wood and Beverly McLaughlin
Richard retired from Carpenter's Local 16 Union.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie; children, Doug (Deborah) Rabideau, Bonnie Pellerin and Janell (J.D.) Noseck; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Karen) Rabideau and Grant Rabideau; sister, Sandy Klyber; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, Pastor Larry Hanson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020