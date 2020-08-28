Richard J. Ivnik 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Richard J. Ivnik, 93, of Springfield, passed away on March 9, 2020 at Concordia Village. He was born on January 16, 1927 in Joliet, Illinois to Michael Ivnik and Julia Konopek. Richard (Rich) married Lucille (CeleAnn) McCarthy at the Cathedral of St. Raymond, Joliet, on June 21, 1947.
Rich is survived by his wife of 72 ½ years, CeleAnn. He is also survived by his daughter Barbara J. (Richard) Lyons of Springfield, IL; his daughter, Mary Jo (Jodi) Hendricksen of Sturgeon Bay, WI; his daughter-in-law, Marie Ivnik of Loveland, CO., 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.
Rich was preceded in death by his son, Robert Ivnik of Loveland, CO; his parents, Michel Ivnik and Julia Konopek, and his three brothers, Robert, Edward and Raymond Ivnik.
Richard was a US Army Veteran who served in World War II. He worked as a Systems Analyst Programmer for Caterpillar and retired in 1983 after thirty three years of service. Rich was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose; a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, Council 364, and a member of Christ the King Parish. He was an avid Chicago Cub and Joliet Catholic Sports fan and he enjoyed fishing at several Wisconsin Lakes.
A private memorial Mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday September 5, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Drive, Springfield, Illinois 62704 and will be able to be viewed online at https:\\www.youtube.com/channel/UCh19m7h-Z1VkltoksY6WBaA or facebook.com/CTKSpringfield
