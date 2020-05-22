|
|
Richard Joseph Giesing 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Richard Joseph Giesing, 88, of Springfield, died at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 20, 1932, in Quincy, IL to Robert and Leona (Benhoff) Giesing. Richard graduated from Notre Dame High School in Quincy, IL. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956. Richard married Mary Margaret Miller on April 15, 1961. He was employed in the engineering department at Ameritech for 33 years. Richard was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Telephone Pioneers, Interfaith Caregivers, and Talking Books for the Blind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maureen in 1952; brothers, Robert in 2011, Donald in 2014, John in 2015, and William in 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret Giesing of Springfield; children, Michele (John) Mordacq of Wheaton, Terri (David) Sroka of Mesa, AZ, Cynthia (David) Heffron of Lansing, IL, Robert (Amy) Giesing of Springfield, and Patricia Giesing of Springfield; grandchildren, Amanda and Jessica Mordacq, Justin and Joshua Heffron, Darby and Grant McNeal, and Brandon and Leslie Dollarhide; great-grandsons, Camron and triplets, Calvin, James, and Kenneth Coleman; sister, Elizabeth Novelli of Melrose Park, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family ceremonies will be held. A private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Grant officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020