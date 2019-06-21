|
Richard L. "Dick" Schnapp 1932 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Richard L. "Dick" Schnapp, 87, of Pawnee passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 4, 1932 in Pleasant Plains, the son of Paul and Josephine Irwin Schnapp.
He married Karen Sanders on March 29, 1997 and she preceded him in death on July 22, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and one step-son.
Surviving are two sons, Don and David (Bonnie) Schnapp; one step-daughter, Kendra (Nick) Steele; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth (Greta) Schnapp; two sisters, Peggy (Frank) Leskovisek and Carol Garrett; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10am till time of services at 11am, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn with Rev. Martin Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Horse Creek Cemetery, Pawnee. Military services will be conducted by the Auburn VFW and American Legion.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 22 to June 23, 2019