Richard "Leon" Leonard 1936 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Richard "Leon" Leonard, 82, of Rochester passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on April 16, 2019. He was born on July 19, 1936 in Hannibal, Missouri, the son of Charles & Frances Leonard. He married his one true love Georgia "Louise" Sparrow on March 31, 1958 and she survives.
Leon is also survived by three children, Debra (Steve) O'Dear of Quincy, Dennis (Amanda) Leonard of Rochester and Barbara (James Tomasko) Radtke of Springfield; best friend and special sister, Shirley Fahy of Missouri; grandchildren, Steve (Amy) O'Dear and Tim (Donna) O'Dear, Elizabeth (Kevin) Heideman, Cassandra (Kenny) Bennett, Cody (Ellie) Leonard and his 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Jr. and son-in-law, Ted Radtke.
Leon's work career was in the bread industry retiring from Butternut Bread Bakery in Springfield. He was a member of the South Side Christian Church.
Leon was a loving husband and cherished his family deeply. He was a "provider" and although his children did not get everything they wanted, they received everything they needed. Family vacations were important to Leon and Louise and after ending their work careers, they enjoyed their winters in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. Leon absolutely adored his grand and great-grandchildren.
He thoroughly enjoyed watching his children's hair turn gray as they raised their own. Leon was a lifelong Denver Broncos fan and a baseball fan, but more so a Harry Carey fan. Whichever team Harry broadcasted for…our father followed. He even became a Chicago Cubs fan, much to the dismay of his son.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am until the time of the funeral service at 10:30am. Services will be held at Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 with Rev. Brooks Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Please visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019