Richard Louis Eggleston 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Richard Louis Eggleston, 86, of Springfield died at 7:57 pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on January 3, 1933 in Springfield to William C. and Mary Ellen Martin Eggleston. He married Sharlynne "Sue" Cox on September 12, 1964.
Survivors include his wife, Sharlynne "Sue" Eggleston; one daughter, Joanie (Brian) Pollock of Beavercreek, OH; one son, Tim (Debi) Eggleston of Springfield; six grandchildren, Tyler (Kayla) Pollock, Zach Pollock, Aili, Alex and Aden Eggleston and Nathan Eggleston; two great grandchildren, Louis and Elizabeth Pollock and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, William and Robert Eggleston; two sisters, Elizabeth Eggleston and Mary Ellen Langan and one son, Richard Eggleston, Jr.
Richard was a member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Knights of Columbus #364. He was a St. Louis Cardinals Fan and had a collection of baseball cards and memorabilia. He was employed by Horace Mann Insurance Co. as a Pressman for 47 years, retiring in 1998. He was a lifelong resident of Springfield.
Visitation: 3:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield with a prayer service being held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Reverend Dominic Rankin officiating. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln or American Diabetes Association.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019