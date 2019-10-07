|
Richard "Rick" McRoberts 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Richard "Rick" McRoberts, 97, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
He was born June 24, 1922, to Nicholas and Clara (Maurer) McRoberts. He married Cleta Bethany on August 31, 1946. He was preceded in death by his wife; two sons, Nicholas and Joseph McRoberts.
Rick was a US Army Air Corps veteran serving in WWII. He retired from the Illinois Secretary of State and also retired from the City of Springfield as a Superintendent of Streets. He enjoyed spending time with family, golfing and socializing with friends.
He is survived by his children, Colleen McRoberts, David (Lisa) McRoberts, Christopher McRoberts, Rebecca Matthys, Thwyla (Terry) Drury, and Angela (Tim) Beck; six grandchildren, Travis, Terren, Beth, Richard, Patrick and Sydney; four great-grandchildren, Kendall, Tessa, Cooper and Tinley; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Memorial Mass: 11:15 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Mass at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating. Inurnment will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019