Vancil Murphy Funeral Homes
437 South Grand Avenue West
Springfield, IL 62704-3717
(217) 525-1500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:15 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:15 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Knights of Columbus
2200 Meadowbrook Road
Springfield., IL
Inurnment
Following Services
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Richard "Rick" McRoberts


1922 - 2019
Richard "Rick" McRoberts Obituary
Richard "Rick" McRoberts 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Richard "Rick" McRoberts, 97, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
He was born June 24, 1922, to Nicholas and Clara (Maurer) McRoberts. He married Cleta Bethany on August 31, 1946. He was preceded in death by his wife; two sons, Nicholas and Joseph McRoberts.
Rick was a US Army Air Corps veteran serving in WWII. He retired from the Illinois Secretary of State and also retired from the City of Springfield as a Superintendent of Streets. He enjoyed spending time with family, golfing and socializing with friends.
He is survived by his children, Colleen McRoberts, David (Lisa) McRoberts, Christopher McRoberts, Rebecca Matthys, Thwyla (Terry) Drury, and Angela (Tim) Beck; six grandchildren, Travis (Jenny), Terren (Kameron), Beth (Andy), Richard, Patrick and Sydney; five great-grandchildren, Kendall, Tessa, Cooper, Tinley and Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Memorial Mass: 11:15 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Mass at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating. Inurnment will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Knights of Columbus, 2200 Meadowbrook Road, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
