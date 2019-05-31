Richard "Bubba" Schneider 1952 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Richard "Bubba" Schneider, 66, of Springfield, passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.

Rick was born on August 20, 1952 in Springfield, the son of William Joseph and Betty Ebinger Schneider. He married Barbara Behl on June 13, 2003.

Rick was a 1971 graduate of Southeast High School and retired from the Secretary of State. He played in Lu's Home Tavern Golf League and Southtown Shuffleboard. Rick was famous for his spicy chili and known as the life of the party.

He was preceded in death by his father, William J. Schneider.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara "Barb" Schneider of Springfield; daughter, Alicia Gieser of Taylorville; mother, Betty Schneider of Springfield; four grandchildren, Tyler Gieser of Dallas, TX, Marlin Conaway of Springfield, Matthew Conaway of Taylorville, and Kayla Lowe of Springfield; one great-grandchild, Eleanor Murphy; one sister, Teri (husband, Scott) Sieg'l of Aurora; nephew and godson, Daniel J. Metz of Chicago; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Prairie Heart Cardiac Institute Rehab, 800 East Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 1 to June 2, 2019