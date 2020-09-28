1/1
Richard T. Hickman
Richard T. Hickman 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Richard T. Hickman, of Springfield, passed away among his loved ones on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Richard was a hardworking caring soul. The Lord needed a great craftsman, so he called Richard home.
Richard was born October 18, 1947. He graduated from Lanphier High School. He served in the United States Army, in Vietnam 1967-1969, with an Honorable Discharge. He retired from Sutton Siding and Remodeling.
Richard was a great dancer, loved fishing, boating, and NASCAR. He especially loved family and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Eric; parents, Raymond W. and Grace M. Bryant Hickman; two brothers, Raymond Walter and Donald Hickman; and one sister, Gloria Marshall.
He is survived by one sister, Karen (John) Friedrich; three granddaughters, Mycaela, Rylie, and Chaise; two grandsons, Jacob and Tyler; his beloved Judy Hickman; and pet dog, Gary.
He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him. He will be missed.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Shannan Karrick officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Burial will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
