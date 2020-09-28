Richard T. Hickman 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Richard T. Hickman, of Springfield, passed away among his loved ones on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Richard was a hardworking caring soul. The Lord needed a great craftsman, so he called Richard home.
Richard was born October 18, 1947. He graduated from Lanphier High School. He served in the United States Army, in Vietnam 1967-1969, with an Honorable Discharge. He retired from Sutton Siding and Remodeling.
Richard was a great dancer, loved fishing, boating, and NASCAR. He especially loved family and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Eric; parents, Raymond W. and Grace M. Bryant Hickman; two brothers, Raymond Walter and Donald Hickman; and one sister, Gloria Marshall.
He is survived by one sister, Karen (John) Friedrich; three granddaughters, Mycaela, Rylie, and Chaise; two grandsons, Jacob and Tyler; his beloved Judy Hickman; and pet dog, Gary.
He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him. He will be missed.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Shannan Karrick officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Burial will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
