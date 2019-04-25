|
Richard Thomas Dunn 1918 - 2019
Carmel, CA—A long, active and useful life came to its inevitable end on April 24, 2019, when Richard Thomas Dunn died in Carmel, California. Richard, the eldest child of Richard Francis Dunn and Clara Phoebe Huxtable, was born on August 21, 1918, at Brokaw Hospital in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois.
He is survived by Virginia B. Dunn, his wife of more than 33 years; his son, Richard (Kathleen) Dunn of Springfield, Illinois; his daughter, Patricia (Laurence) Hundman of Bloomington, Illinois; his son, Mark (Martha) Dunn of Wilmette, Illinois; his son, David (Lisa) Dunn of Downs, Illinois; and a stepson, Peter B. (Stacey) Evans of Mesa, Arizona. He is also survived by twenty grandchildren and forty greatgrandchildren.
He was predeceased by Julienne Biasi Dunn, his wife of more than 45 years and the mother of their four children; his sister, Emily Dunn Scot Dale, and his brother, Robert Dunn.
He attended grade and high school in Normal before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, in 1940. After World War II, he returned to the College of Law at the University of Illinois, to earn a Juris Doctor of Lawdegree.
On January 20, 1947, he was admitted to the practice of law in the State of Illinois, and subsequently to practice before United States District, Circuit and Supreme Courts. In 1998 the McLean County Bar Association awarded him the Lincoln Award of Excellence in recognition of dedicated service for the public good and the highest standards of legal professionalism. He closed his practice of law in December 2000. During those years he served as Legal Counsel of the Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities, the governing board for five of the state universities of Illinois.
During those same years he was active in community, civic and church activities. He served as president of the Bloomington Association of Commerce, and as a director and regional vice president of the Illinois State Chamber of Commerce. After participation in parish and diocesan lay activities, which included a parish program that raised over $1,100,000 for construction of three Catholic grade schools in Bloomington-Normal, he was named by the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Peoria, Illinois, as the first president of a newly established Diocesan Council of Catholic Men.
Following adoption of the Illinois Constitution of 1970, he was one of three Illinois lawyers appointed by Governor Richard B. Ogilvie to serve on the newly created Judicial Inquiry Board. He was then elected by the nine board members as the first permanent chairman of the board and served in that capacity until the end of his four-year term.
In 1982 he was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court as a member of its Committee on Professional Responsibility; and, in 1985 he was appointed by the Court as Chairman of the Committee. During the succeeding five years the committee composed the new Rules of Professional Responsibility, which were adopted by the Court and became effective on August 1, 1990. He continued to serve on the committee until December 31,1996.
He served for more than thirty years as a commissioned officer in the Army of the United States, which included five years and seven months of extended active duty during World War II, another two years during the Korean War, and a very short inspection tour in Vietnam in 1969.
In 1963 he was appointed as a Brigadier General of the Line in the Illinois Army National Guard and as a Brigadier General in the Army of the United States and served in that grade until his retirement in 1970. His last duty assignment was as Commanding General, Emergency Operation Headquarters, Illinois Army National Guard from March, 1968 until July 4, 1970, during which time he commanded all troops committed during six civil disturbances.Those disturbances included the riots in Chicago which followed Martin Luther King's assassination, the demonstrations and rioting incident to the Democratic National Convention of I968, and a disturbance at the Urbana-Champaign campus of the University of Illinois in March of 1970.
Funeral arrangements in Illinois will be set at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019